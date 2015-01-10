Новый драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL

Компания AMD представила официальную версию драйвера Catalyst 14.9 WHQL. Новый драйвер содержит в себе все улучшения и исправления, добавленные в Beta и RC версии, вышедшие с мая по сентябрь 2014 года. Так же заявлена официальная поддержка видеокарт серии Radeon R9 285(X).
Версия драйвера дисплея от 15.09.2014 - 14.301.1001.0000
Версия Catalyst Control Center - 2014.0915.1813.30937
Версия библиотек Direct3D - 9.14.10.01061
Версия библиотека OpenGL - 6.14.10.13084
Версия библиотек OpenCL - 10.0.1573.4 (OpenCL 1.2)
Версия библиотеки Mantle - 9.1.10.0034
Дата получения подписи Microsoft WHQL - 29.09.2014
Улучшения новой версии драйвера AMD Catalyst 14.9 в сравнения с AMD Catalyst 14.4:
3DMark Sky Diver improvements
- AMD A4 6300 – improves up to 4%
- Enables AMD Dual Graphics / AMD CrossFire support
3DMark Fire Strike
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series - improves up to 5% in Performance Preset
3DMark11
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series - improves up to 4% in Entry and Performance Preset
BioShock Infinite
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series – 1920x1080 - improves up to 5%
Company of Heroes 2
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series - improves up to 8%
Crysis 3
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series – improves up to 10%
Grid Auto Sport
- AMD CrossFire profile
Murdered Soul Suspect
- AMD Radeon R9 290X (2560x1440, 4x MSAA, 16x AF) – improves up to 50%
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series – improves up to 6%
- CrossFire configurations improve scaling up to 75%
Plants vs. Zombies (Direct3D performance improvements)
- AMD Radeon R9 290X - 1920x1080 Ultra – improves up to 11%
- AMD Radeon R9290X - 2560x1600 Ultra – improves up to 15%
- AMD Radeon R9290X CrossFire configuration (3840x2160 Ultra) - 92% scaling
Batman Arkham Origins
- AMD Radeon R9 290X (4x MSAA) – improves up to 20%
- CrossFire configurations see up to a 70% gain in scaling
Wildstar
- Power Xpress profile
- Performance improvements to improve smoothness of application
- Performance improves up to 30% on the AMD Radeon R9 and R7 Series of products for both single GPU and Multi-GPU configurations
Tomb Raider
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series – improves up to 5%
Watch Dogs
- AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series – improves up to 9%
- AMD CrossFire – Frame pacing improvement
- Improved CrossFire performance – up to 20%
Assassin's Creed IV
- Improves CrossFire scaling (3840x2160 High Settings) up to 93% (CrossFire scaling improvement of 25% compared to AMD Catalyst 14.4)
Lichdom
- Improves performance for single GPU and Multi-GPU configurations
Star Craft II
- AMD Radeon R9 290X (2560x1440, AA, 16x AF) – improves up to 20%
Улучшения технологии AMD Eyefinity:
- Mixed Resolution Support
- A new architecture providing brand new capabilities
- Display groups can be created with monitors of different resolution (including difference sizes and shapes)
- Users have a choice of how surface is created over the display group
- Fill – legacy mode, best for identical monitors
- Fit – create the Eyefinity surface using best available rectangular area with attached displays
- Expand – create a virtual Eyefinity surface using desktops as viewports onto the surface
- Eyefinity Display Alignment
- Enables control over alignment between adjacent monitors
- One-Click Setup
- Driver detects layout of extended desktop
- Can create Eyefinity display group using this layout in one click!
Новые возможности для управления цветом:
- Greater control over Video Color Management:
- Controls have been expanded from a single slider for controlling Boost and Hue to per color axis
- Color depth control for Digital Flat Panels (available on supported HDMI and DP displays)
- Allows users to select different color depths per resolution and display
Улучшения API AMD Mantle:
- Mantle now supports AMD Mobile products with Enduro technology
- Battlefield 4: AMD Radeon HD 8970M (1366x768; high settings) – 21% gain
- Thief: AMD Radeon HD 8970M (1920x1080; high settings) – 14% gain
- Star Swarm: AMD Radeon HD 8970M (1920x1080; medium settings) – 274% gain
- Enables support for Multi-GPU configurations with Thief (requires the latest Thief update)
AMD AM1 JPEG decoding acceleration
- JPEG decoding acceleration was first enabled on the A10 APU Series in AMD Catalyst 14.1 beta, and has now been extended to the AMD AM1 Platform
- Provides fast JPEG decompression
- Provides Power Efficiency for JPEG decompression
Решенные проблемы:
- 60Hz SST flickering has been identified as an issue with non-standard display timings exhibited by the AOC U2868PQU panel on certain AMD Radeon™ graphics cards. A software workaround has been implemented in the AMD Catalyst 14.9 driver to resolve the display timing issues with this display
- Users seeing flickering issues in 60Hz SST mode are further encouraged to obtain newer display firmware from their monitor vendor that will resolve flickering at its origin.
- Users are additionally advised to utilize DisplayPort-certified cables to ensure the integrity of the DisplayPort data connection.
- 4K panel flickering issues found on the AMD Radeon R9 290 Series and AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series
- Screen tearing observed on AMD CrossFire systems with Eyefinity portrait display configurations
- Instability issues for Grid Autosport when running in 2x1 or 1x2 Eyefinity configurations
- Geometry corruption in State of Decay
Известные проблемы:
- [404829]: Horizontal flashing lines on second screen in a clone mode with V-Sync on using AMD Mobility Graphics with Switchable Intel Graphics
- [404508]: Display takes a long time to redraw the screen after an S4 cycle
- [405432]: Mantle driver will TDR when running Star Swarm on the loading screen
- [404660]: GPU gets stuck in a low power state after it was previously stressed to max power
- [403032]: Severe flickering observed on default launch of SimCity 4
- [403449]: Playing any media sample in full screen in the 2x1/1x2 Fill SLS configuration leads to TDR
- [400573]: Intermittent application hang observed while launching Aliens vs. Predator
- [400693]: While running performance test, crash is observed with fault module atidxx32.dll
- [401386]: Severe corruption and flashing light observed with specific game settings in Grid 2
- [401289]: Flashing lights in Batman Arkham Origins game main menu
Скачать драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL для Windows Vista/7/8.1 for 64-бит можно по ссылке
Скачать драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL для Windows Vista/7/8.1 for 32-бит можно по ссылке
Скачать драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL для Linux 32/64-бит