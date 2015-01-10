Все о компьютерах, играх и киберспорте

Новый драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL

30.09.2014 | Категория: Драйверы | Разместил: Deep1984

Компания AMD представила официальную версию драйвера Catalyst 14.9 WHQL. Новый драйвер содержит в себе все улучшения и исправления, добавленные в Beta и RC версии, вышедшие с мая по сентябрь 2014 года. Так же заявлена официальная поддержка видеокарт серии Radeon R9 285(X).  

Версия драйвера дисплея от 15.09.2014 - 14.301.1001.0000

Версия Catalyst Control Center - 2014.0915.1813.30937

Версия библиотек Direct3D - 9.14.10.01061

Версия библиотека OpenGL - 6.14.10.13084

Версия библиотек OpenCL - 10.0.1573.4 (OpenCL 1.2)

Версия библиотеки Mantle - 9.1.10.0034

Дата получения подписи Microsoft WHQL  - 29.09.2014

Улучшения новой версии драйвера AMD Catalyst 14.9  в сравнения с AMD Catalyst 14.4:

3DMark Sky Diver improvements

  • AMD A4 6300 – improves up to 4%
  • Enables AMD Dual Graphics / AMD CrossFire support

3DMark Fire Strike

  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series - improves up to 5% in Performance Preset

3DMark11

  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series - improves up to 4% in Entry and Performance Preset

BioShock Infinite

  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series – 1920x1080 - improves up to 5%

Company of Heroes 2

  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series - improves up to 8%

Crysis 3

  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series – improves up to 10%

Grid Auto Sport

  • AMD CrossFire profile

Murdered Soul Suspect

  • AMD Radeon R9 290X (2560x1440, 4x MSAA, 16x AF) – improves up to 50%
  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series – improves up to 6%
  • CrossFire configurations improve scaling up to 75%

Plants vs. Zombies (Direct3D performance improvements)

  • AMD Radeon R9 290X - 1920x1080 Ultra – improves up to 11%
  • AMD Radeon R9290X - 2560x1600 Ultra – improves up to  15%
  • AMD Radeon R9290X CrossFire configuration (3840x2160 Ultra)  - 92% scaling

Batman Arkham Origins

  • AMD Radeon R9 290X (4x MSAA) – improves up to 20%
  • CrossFire configurations see up to a 70% gain in scaling

Wildstar

  • Power Xpress profile
  • Performance improvements to improve smoothness of application
  • Performance improves up to 30% on the AMD Radeon R9 and R7 Series of products for both single GPU and Multi-GPU configurations

Tomb Raider

  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series – improves up to 5%

Watch Dogs

  • AMD Radeon R9 290 Series / R9 270 Series – improves up to 9%
  • AMD CrossFire – Frame pacing improvement
  • Improved CrossFire performance – up to 20%

Assassin's Creed IV

  • Improves CrossFire scaling (3840x2160 High Settings) up to 93%  (CrossFire scaling improvement of 25% compared to AMD Catalyst 14.4)

Lichdom

  • Improves performance for single GPU and Multi-GPU configurations

Star Craft II

  • AMD Radeon R9 290X (2560x1440, AA, 16x AF) – improves up to 20%

Улучшения технологии AMD Eyefinity:

  • Mixed Resolution Support
  • A new architecture providing brand new capabilities
  • Display groups can be created with monitors of different resolution  (including difference sizes and shapes)
  • Users have a choice of how surface is created over the display group
  • Fill – legacy mode, best for identical monitors
  • Fit – create the Eyefinity surface using best available rectangular area with attached displays
  • Expand – create a virtual Eyefinity surface using desktops as viewports onto the surface
  • Eyefinity Display Alignment
  • Enables control over alignment between adjacent monitors
  • One-Click Setup
  • Driver detects layout of extended desktop
  • Can create Eyefinity display group using this layout in one click!

Новые возможности для управления цветом:

  • Greater control over Video Color Management:
  • Controls have been expanded from a single slider for controlling Boost and Hue to per color axis
  • Color depth control for Digital Flat Panels (available on supported HDMI and DP displays)
  • Allows users to select different color depths per resolution and display

Улучшения API AMD Mantle:

  • Mantle now supports AMD Mobile products with Enduro technology
  • Battlefield 4:  AMD Radeon HD 8970M (1366x768; high settings) – 21% gain
  • Thief: AMD Radeon HD 8970M (1920x1080; high settings) – 14% gain
  • Star Swarm:  AMD Radeon HD 8970M (1920x1080; medium settings) – 274% gain
  • Enables support for Multi-GPU configurations with Thief (requires the latest Thief update)

AMD AM1 JPEG decoding acceleration

  • JPEG decoding acceleration was first enabled on the A10 APU Series in AMD Catalyst 14.1 beta, and has now been extended to the AMD AM1 Platform
  • Provides fast JPEG decompression
  • Provides Power Efficiency for JPEG decompression

Решенные проблемы:

  • 60Hz SST flickering has been identified as an issue with non-standard display timings exhibited by the AOC  U2868PQU panel on certain AMD Radeon™ graphics cards. A software workaround has been implemented in the AMD Catalyst 14.9 driver to resolve the display timing issues with this display
  • Users seeing flickering issues in 60Hz SST mode are further encouraged to obtain newer display firmware from their monitor vendor that will resolve flickering at its origin. 
  • Users are additionally advised to utilize DisplayPort-certified cables to ensure the integrity of the DisplayPort data connection.
  • 4K panel flickering issues found on the AMD Radeon R9 290 Series and AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series
  • Screen tearing observed on AMD CrossFire systems with Eyefinity portrait display configurations
  • Instability issues for Grid Autosport when running in 2x1 or 1x2 Eyefinity configurations
  • Geometry corruption in State of Decay

Известные проблемы:

  • [404829]: Horizontal flashing lines on second screen in a clone mode with V-Sync on using AMD Mobility Graphics with Switchable Intel Graphics
  • [404508]: Display takes a long time to redraw the screen after an S4 cycle
  • [405432]: Mantle driver will TDR when running Star Swarm on the loading screen
  • [404660]: GPU gets stuck in a low power state after it was previously stressed to max power
  • [403032]: Severe flickering observed on default launch of SimCity 4
  • [403449]: Playing any media sample in full screen in the 2x1/1x2 Fill SLS configuration leads to TDR
  • [400573]: Intermittent application hang observed while launching Aliens vs. Predator
  • [400693]: While running performance test, crash is observed with fault module atidxx32.dll
  • [401386]: Severe corruption and flashing light observed with specific game settings in Grid 2
  • [401289]: Flashing lights in Batman Arkham Origins game main menu

 

Скачать драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL для Windows Vista/7/8.1 for 64-бит можно по ссылке

Скачать драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL для Windows Vista/7/8.1 for 32-бит можно по ссылке

Скачать драйвер AMD Catalyst 14.9 WHQL для Linux 32/64-бит

